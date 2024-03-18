Cardinals unveil luxury seating for State Farm Stadium for 2024 season 

A change to the home of the Cardinals is coming in 2024.
State Farm Stadium will provide six different type of luxury seat offerings in the ground level of the football field, the team announced on Monday.
The south end zone will feature Casitas, which will be a two-story structure that can accommodate 20 guests to watch a Cardinals game. The Casitas, the team's version of a beachfront property, will provide a private front porch and rooftop deck.
"Let me be very clear: this project is the result of specific vision and direction from Michael Bidwill," Cardinals chief operating officer Jeremy Walls said in a statement on Monday, via the team website. "Organization-wide, he has challenged all of us to re-imagine the way we conduct business both on the field and off. To be bold and aggressive and to think in different ways to get better, to modernize, grow our business and to be stronger as an organization. Every single person in our organization understands that and this project grew from that vision and that direction."
Along with the Casitas being installed, the Cardinals will have Field Boxes in the east and west side of the field. The Field Boxes are private four- and six-person boxes with luxury seating. The Casitas and Field Boxes will allow entry to the Casita Garden Club that gives exclusive access to State Farm Stadium three hours before kickoff and one hour after the game ends.
The team will also feature sideline field seats, end zone field seats, field suites and tunnel suites on the north side of the end zone for the upcoming season.