Cardinals' Tyrann Mathieu: 'We beat ourselves'

Austin scored two touchdowns and the rookie running back carried the Rams in the second half, rushing for all but two of his 146 yards after the break.
Cardinals dynamo safety Tyrann Mathieu tweeted after the game the loss wasn't about what the Rams did.
"Just watched the tape.. By no means did they do anything special, we beat ourselves..." he wrote, before later deleting the tweet.
The Cardinals outgained the Rams 447-328, but red-zone flops will haunt the offense after failing to pick up several third-and-shorts. Arizona lost two fumbles and Carson Palmer threw an interception. Those turnovers led to 17 St. Louis points.
The Cards' defense let Austin get loose for six catches, 96 yards and the two scores. It then couldn't bring down Gurley, who rumbled over a heretofore stout front to seal the victory.
The division rivals meet in St. Louis in Week 13.