Cardinals to sign veteran pass rusher Dwight Freeney

Dwight Freeney is back.
NFL Media's Rand Getlin reported Monday that the free-agent pass rusher will sign a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals, per a source briefed on the move.
Freeney will get a one-year contract for the minimum ($870,000) with sack incentives, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added, per a source involved in the deal.
The 35-year-old end and outside linebacker became a priority signing for Arizona after the Cardinals saw starting outside linebacker Alex Okafor (right calf) and backup linebacker Kenny Demens (left knee) go down in Sunday's 42-17 win over the Lions. Getlin reported Okafor could miss up to six weeks.
Freeney told Sirius XM NFL Radio in July that he was wanted to play this season, but planned to wait for the "right situation," one that would use him as an "attacking" pass rusher. He hasn't posted double-digit sacks since 2010 and lacks the speed he once brought to the field, but Freeney makes sense for Arizona as a situational quarterback chaser with a well of experience.
We trust coach Bruce Arians and the Cardinals to milk the most out of any player they bring to town. Now with one of the top teams in the NFL, Freeney goes from his couch to the field, with a legitimate shot to travel deep into the playoffs one more time.