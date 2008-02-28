Cardinals tender offers to DB Green, DE Smith and OL Brown

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals tendered one-year qualifying offers to defensive end Antonio Smith, cornerback Eric Green and offensive lineman Elton Brown on Thursday.
All three are restricted free agents, which means they have until April 18 to sign the offer. In the meantime, they can negotiate with another team but the Cardinals have a right to match any offer or receive a draft pick as compensation.
Green and Smith, starters last season, were tendered first-round offers of $2.07 million. The Cardinals would receive a first-round pick if they sign with another team and that offer is not matched by Arizona. Brown's tender offer of $927,000 would reward Arizona with a fourth-round selection, the same round in which he was drafted.
The Cardinals declined to tender offers to four restricted free agents: linebacker Darryl Blackstock, tight end Tim Euhus and receivers Jerehme Urban and Ahmad Merritt. Blackstock was a third-round draft pick in 2005.
The team also extended offers to three exclusive rights free agents -- cornerback Michael Adams, tight end Troy Bienemann and wide receiver Jamaica Rector.
