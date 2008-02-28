Cardinals tender offers to DB Green, DE Smith and OL Brown

Published: Feb 28, 2008 at 08:12 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals tendered one-year qualifying offers to defensive end Antonio Smith, cornerback Eric Green and offensive lineman Elton Brown on Thursday.

All three are restricted free agents, which means they have until April 18 to sign the offer. In the meantime, they can negotiate with another team but the Cardinals have a right to match any offer or receive a draft pick as compensation.

Green and Smith, starters last season, were tendered first-round offers of $2.07 million. The Cardinals would receive a first-round pick if they sign with another team and that offer is not matched by Arizona. Brown's tender offer of $927,000 would reward Arizona with a fourth-round selection, the same round in which he was drafted.

The Cardinals declined to tender offers to four restricted free agents: linebacker Darryl Blackstock, tight end Tim Euhus and receivers Jerehme Urban and Ahmad Merritt. Blackstock was a third-round draft pick in 2005.

The team also extended offers to three exclusive rights free agents -- cornerback Michael Adams, tight end Troy Bienemann and wide receiver Jamaica Rector.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: March 29 to April 4; Jimmy Johnson resigns as Cowboys head coach

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

DeSean Jackson on joining Rams: Reuniting with Sean McVay an 'intriguing' factor

Newly signed Rams wide receiver DeSean Jackson revealed his intrigue with playing for coach Sean McVay, who was the veteran's offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington. 
news

2021 NFL free agency: Saturday roundup of latest news, buzz

Veteran wideout ﻿Mohamed Sanu﻿ will return to San Francisco for a second stint with the club after agreeing to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Legendary CFB coach, '72 Dolphins OC Howard Schnellenberger dies at 87

Howard Schnellenberger, who revived football at the University of Miami and Louisville and started the program at Florida Atlantic during a coaching career that spanned a half century, died Saturday. He was 87.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW