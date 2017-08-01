Cardinals' starters will sit out in Hall of Fame Game

Coach Bruce Arians said Tuesday that no starting players would participate in the Hall of Fame Game versus the Dallas Cowboys in Canton, Ohio, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official website.
Arians added that backup quarterback Drew Stanton will also sit out the first preseason game. The Cards plan for Blaine Gabbert to start under center and play the first half with undrafted rookie Trevor Knight taking snaps in the second half.
It's become the norm for coaches to rest most, if not all, of their starters for the Hall of Fame Game. With four preseason contests following the HOF tilt, the Cardinals have plenty of time to get their starters in game shape before their Week 1 battle with the Detroit Lions.