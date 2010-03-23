Cardinals sign TE Patrick, three others

Published: Mar 23, 2010 at 11:16 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals announced Tuesday that restricted free-agent tight end Ben Patrick has signed his one-year qualifying offer.

The team also re-signed safety Hamza Abdullah to a one-year contract and fullback Nehemiah Broughton to his exclusive rights contract.

A seventh-round draft pick out of Delaware in 2007, Patrick has 30 career receptions for 323 yards and four touchdowns. He also has five playoff receptions, including a touchdown catch in Super Bowl XLIII.

Abdullah is a six-year NFL veteran who signed with the Cardinals last Dec. 22 and played in one regular-season game and both playoff contests.

Broughton spent last season on the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad before signing with the Cardinals on Jan. 5.

The Cardinals also signed wide receiver Darren Mougey, who was released by the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 9. Mougey was a star player at Chaparral High School in nearby Scottsdale.

