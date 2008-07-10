Cardinals sign LB Harrington

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) -The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Chris Harrington to a three-year deal, the fourth draft pick to agree to terms with the club this year. Terms of the contract weren't disclosed.
Harrington was chosen in the sixth round by the Cardinals. The Texas A&M standout started 12 games at defensive end and made 58 tackles, two sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a blocked kick as a senior.
The Cardinals previously signed Iowa defensive end Kenny Iwebema, Richmond running back Tim Hightower and Northern Iowa tackle Brandon Keith.