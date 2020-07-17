Around the NFL

Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp.

The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.

A seventh-round pick in 2012 by Pittsburgh, Beachum has started 99 games in his eight-year career with the Steelers, Jaguars and Jets. The past three years in New York, the 31-year-old started 45 tilts.

Beachum reunites with Cardinals O-line coach Sean Kugler, who was his offensive line coach his rookie season in Pittsburgh.

With experience at both left and right tackle, the veteran will offer swing-tackle protection and depth to an offensive line that dealt with an assortment of injuries a year ago.

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'
news

NFL owners discuss protocols amid hopes of 'full regular season'

With report dates creeping closer, the NFL completed a conference call Friday with its 32 member clubs to keep all involved updated on the latest related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the start of the 2020 season.
Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 
news

Scott Pioli proposes NFL teams give employees Election Day off 

NFL Network analyst and longtime league executive Scott Pioli recently suggested on an NFL Network roundtable that NFL teams should make Election Day a paid day off for non-essential employees.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green practices before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
news

A.J. Green signs tag, will report to Bengals camp on time

The No. 2 receiver in Bengals receiving history is returning to Cincinnati for 2020. A.J. Green signed his franchise tag tender and will report to camp on time.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth (77) gets set at the line of scrimmage prior to the snap during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Rams defeated the Cardinals, 31-24. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Rams LT Andrew Whitworth, family tested positive for COVID-19

The NFLPA announced Thursday that 72 players have tested positive for COVID-19. Los Angeles Rams left tackle Andrew Whitworth was one of those men.
Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package
news

Players Coalition urges Senate to pass educational relief package

The Players Coalition submitted a letter signed by 196 former and current professional athletes to Senate leadership Friday urging them to pass a COVID-19 relief package that includes "crucial education provisions" for the nation's youth.
NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed
news

NFL considering unlimited IR returns after three games missed

One suggestion endorsed by the NFL's competition committee to help clubs cope with COVID-19 is allowing an unlimited number of players to return from injured reserve and non-football injury lists and lowering the required games missed from eight to three.
Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'
news

Simmons on tag: If Denver wanted to get deal done, 'they would've'

Justin Simmons will play on the one-year franchise tag in 2020 after the safety and the Denver Broncos failed to come to an agreement on a long-term deal before Wednesday's deadline.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) before an NFL regular season football game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, Calif. The Seahawks won, 27-24. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Titans GM 'may or may not have' spoken with Clowney recently

Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson joined ESPN on Thursday but was mum on whether he'd spoken to Jadeveon Clowney's reps in recent weeks. 
Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 
news

Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that part of the NFL's proposal to the NFLPA allows for any player to opt out of playing with written notice by August 1. 
Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M
news

Latest NFL economic proposal cuts team player costs by $40M

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday night that the NFL has proposed cutting each team's player costs by $40 million in salary cap and/or benefits for this season.
Feb 1, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Hall of Fame inductee Steve Atwater speaks to the media during the NFL Honors awards presentation at Adrienne Arsht Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
news

Steve Atwater 'happy' HOF ceremony postponed to 2021

During a recent appearance on the RapSheet + Friends Podcast, legendary Broncos DB Steve Atwater was asked for his thoughts on having to wait until 2021 to be inducted. Atwater, who's waited 16 years to enter Canton, expressed his relief regarding the decision and optimism for next year's festivities.
