Cardinals sign veteran offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum

The Arizona Cardinals bolstered their offensive line depth prior to training camp.
The team announced Friday it signed veteran offensive tackle Kelvin Beachum.
A seventh-round pick in 2012 by Pittsburgh, Beachum has started 99 games in his eight-year career with the Steelers, Jaguars and Jets. The past three years in New York, the 31-year-old started 45 tilts.
Beachum reunites with Cardinals O-line coach Sean Kugler, who was his offensive line coach his rookie season in Pittsburgh.
With experience at both left and right tackle, the veteran will offer swing-tackle protection and depth to an offensive line that dealt with an assortment of injuries a year ago.