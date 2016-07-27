Cardinals sign former Chargers LB Donald Butler

Butler was released by San Diego in March, just two years after signing a lucrative seven-year, $51.8 million contract with the Chargers. The move saved San Diego $9.41 million in salary-cap space, but sent Butler packing unexpectedly. A fixture on the Chargers' defense for four years after being drafted in 2011, he had his worst showing in 2015, totaling just 43 combined tackles over a full 16-game slate.