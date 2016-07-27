Cardinals sign former Chargers LB Donald Butler

Arizona has signed former Chargers linebacker Donald Butler, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, according to sources informed of the move.
Butler was released by San Diego in March, just two years after signing a lucrative seven-year, $51.8 million contract with the Chargers. The move saved San Diego $9.41 million in salary-cap space, but sent Butler packing unexpectedly. A fixture on the Chargers' defense for four years after being drafted in 2011, he had his worst showing in 2015, totaling just 43 combined tackles over a full 16-game slate.
Butler will hope to factor into the Cardinals' plans at inside linebacker, the defense's weakest position group. He will compete for a starting role with desert veterans Kevin Minter and Deone Bucannon.