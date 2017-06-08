Around the NFL

Cardinals sign first-round pick Haason Reddick

Published: Jun 08, 2017 at 08:51 AM

The Cardinals have their entire 2017 draft class under contract after signing first-round pick Haason Reddick on Thursday.

The Temple linebacker elevated his stock dramatically during the pre-draft process, and his meteoric rise led to Arizona selecting him No. 13 overall. Reddick and the Cardinals agreed to the standard four-year deal with a team option for a fifth year.

Reddick was the last member of Arizona's seven-man draft class to sign, which also includes Washington safety Budda Baker and Grambling wideout Chad Williams.

The rookie has been working out as the "money linebacker" thus far this offseason, per the team's official website. Deone Bucannon, who thrived in the unique position last season in the desert, underwent offseason ankle surgery, so Reddick has been getting the first-team reps. Playing alongside veteran linebacker Karlos Dansby also has been a major boost toward shortening his learning curve.

"I'm looking at [Bucannon's absence] as an opportunity to learn as much as I can as fast as I can to make me a better player," Reddick said. "Being able to go out and soak in all those reps next to Karlos, that's what I look forward to. Listen to [Dansby], view the way he takes control of the defense and the way he communicates.

"I'm literally looking at it as a chance to learn in his shadow, from a learning aspect. I'm a rookie. I'm trying to learn everything I can. If Deone wasn't hurt, maybe I'd be getting second-team reps and I wouldn't be around Los as much. But [Bucannon] has an unfortunate situation, so I get to be around [Dansby] way more, and I get to take in way more."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

