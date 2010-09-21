Cardinals sign ex-Browns LB Hall, release two players

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have signed free-agent outside linebacker Alex Hall, the team announced Tuesday.
The Cardinals also released linebacker Cyril Oboizor and cut linebacker Curtis Gatewood from the practice squad.
The 6-foot-5 Hall was let go by the New York Giants on Sept. 4. He was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last April after playing two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. In 30 games with the Browns, Hall had 30 tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
