Cardinals sign DE Cohen, reach roster limit

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have signed defensive end Landon Cohen, a move that puts the team at its roster limit of 90.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Cohen has played in 25 NFL games with five starts. He played in one game for the New England Patriots last season. Cohen was a seventh-round draft pick of the Detroit Lions in 2008. He played in 20 games in two seasons with the Lions, four of them as a starter. Cohen played in two games for Jacksonville in 2010 before going to the Patriots.
The signing Wednesday doesn't preclude further moves, but any addition would require someone to be dropped from the roster.