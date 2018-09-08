Cardinals sign David Johnson to three-year extension

That's not a fair or effective indicator of his value, though. When healthy, Johnson is one of, if not the premier three-down back in the NFL. Only he and Le'Veon Bell have averaged 130-plus scrimmage yards per game as a starter in the last three seasons (minimum 20 games), per NFL Research. Johnson has also scored the third-most total touchdowns in the last three seasons (33), despite missing 15 games in 2017.