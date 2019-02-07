Cardinals sign CB Robert Alford to three-year deal

With the Cardinals, Alford will join Patrick Peterson in the defensive backfield, forming one of the top veteran cornerback tandems in the league. Last season, Arizona struggled to locate a partner across from Pat P and cycled through the likes of Jamar Taylor, Bené Benwikere and David Amerson. Now the Cardinals employ a battle-tested group in Alford (30), Peterson (28), Antoine Bethea (34), D.J. Swearinger (27) and Budda Baker (23).