Who appears to have access to The Window right now? We already went over the Pats, who should remain locked in as the AFC favorites despite Tom Brady's advancing age (41 in August!) and a slew of defections in free agency. The Eagles just won the Super Bowl, and their roster appears built for an extended run. Then again, INFINITE ABYSS! INFINITE ABYSS! INFINITE ABYSS! The Steelers, while not at the Patriots' level, have done a nice job keeping themselves in the mix throughout much of the Big Ben era. The Saints and Ramsappear well set up. The Jaguars are a tricky one -- are they just beginning a run or did The Window slam shut when they coughed up a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of the AFC title game?