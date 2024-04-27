Cardinals select Miami DB Jaden Davis with Pat Tillman honorary pick No. 226 of 2024 NFL Draft

An Arizona State linebacker selected in the seventh round, Tillman played four NFL seasons for the Cardinals, where he shifted to defensive back.

Davis, a 5-foot-10, 185-pound cornerback out of Miami, played 52 games over the course of his collegiate career with 110 tackles, 14 passes defensed and an interception. He spent his first four years with the Oklahoma Sooners before finishing things out as a redshirt senior with the Hurricanes, bringing his career to a close by delivering his first career sack and first two forced fumbles during 2023.