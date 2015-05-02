Cardinals select Gerald Christian as 'Mr. Irrelevant'

The Arizona Cardinals selected Gerald Christian with the No. 256 pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, making the Louisville tight end this year's "Mr. Irrelevant."
It's fitting that a Louisville player earns the "honor" minutes before the Kentucky Derby's 141st run for the roses.
Christian was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2014, hauling in 32 passes for 384 yards and five touchdowns.
Although viewed as a plus athlete, Christian is a smaller target at 6-foot-3 and 244 pounds.
A favorite of NFL Media draft analyst Mike Mayock, Christian has drawn comparisons to Broncos tight end Owen Daniels.
The draft's final pick will enter offseason practices behind John Carlson, 2014 second-round pick Troy Niklas and former hoops star Darren Fells on Arizona's depth chart.
