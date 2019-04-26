Around the NFL

Cardinals select CB Byron Murphy to open Day 2

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 12:14 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

After opening Thursday night selecting quarterback Kyler Murray, the Arizona Cardinals turned to the defense at the top of Friday's second round.

The Cards selected cornerback Byron Murphy with the No. 33 overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Standing 5-foot-10, 190 pounds, Murphy is an exceptional athlete with fluidness and elite ball skills, generating seven interceptions and 20 passes defended in 20 games at Washington.

Despite a slight frame, Murphy is a bulldog who plays with toughness and isn't afraid to come downhill against the run. His NFL-ready technique and mental acuity portend to a rookie who can step in and contribute right away.

The Huskies' product should fit well in Arizona as the Cardinals transition to Vance Joseph's defense after playing both man and zone at Washington, but projects better in zone coverage. Adding Murphy to Patrick Peterson and free-agent addition Robert Alford provides Arizona the makings of a stellar corner crew. Murphy can also contribute to the Cards' special teams after playing gunner in college.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Eagles make Jason Kelce highest-paid center in NFL on 1-year, $14M contract

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Jason Kelce agreed to a one-year contract that is worth essentially $14 million -- a figure that will make Kelce the highest-paid center in the NFL on an annual basis.
news

Bears releasing Tarik Cohen after RB missed majority of last two seasons due to knee injury

The Chicago Bears' rebuild continued on Friday with the release of veteran running back Tarik Cohen.
news

Jaguars releasing running back Carlos Hyde after one season with team

The Jacksonville Jaguars are releasing running back Carlos Hyde, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Eagles DT Fletcher Cox subject of trade interest around NFL

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Eagles DT Fletcher Cox has been the subject of trade interest around the league. Could the veteran lineman be headed to a new team?
news

NFL updates, latest league news from Friday, March 11

The Cleveland Browns plan to tender RFA running back D'Ernest Johnson, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. 
news

Harold Landry: Titans' front four 'can lead the charge' to a Super Bowl win

With a big new contract, Titans edge rusher ﻿Harold Landry﻿ believes the defense's front four can propel Tennessee further in 2022.
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton on getting Russell Wilson: 'We're so excited' 

Pro Bowl wideout Courtland Sutton is excited to welcome QB Russell Wilson, but he realizes the team has yet to accomplish anything. 
news

Raiders set to release linebacker Cory Littleton 

The Raiders informed linebacker Cory Littleton they'll be releasing him when the new league year begins next week, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Center Jason Kelce announces he's returning to play for Eagles in 2022 season

All--Pro center Jason Kelce announced Thursday he will be returning to play for the Eagles in his 12th NFL season with a video tweeted Thursday.
news

Sterling Shepard agrees to restructured contract with Giants to return to New York for seventh season

The longest-tenured Giant will be back in New York for a seventh season. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday Sterling Shepard has agreed to a restructured contract.
news

Bears trading pass rusher Khalil Mack to Chargers for multiple draft picks

The Bears are trading Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2022 second-round draft pick and a sixth-rounder in 2023, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday. 
news

Cowboys having active trade conversations involving tackle La'el Collins

The Cowboys are having active trade conversations involving right tackle ﻿La'el Collins﻿, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW