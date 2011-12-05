Cardinals, Seahawks hit their strides after rough starts

» For as much national heat as Joe Flacco seems to take, I still would take him over Matt Ryan from that same draft. Ryan has yet to win a playoff game and Sunday, in what amounted to one for the Texans, he was not good. In fact, rookie fifth-round draft pick T.J. Yates outplayed him on the other side of the field. Save for yards per attempt, Ryan's numbers are down across the board. The explosive plays haven't been there to the degree Atlanta has hoped, and with 12 picks already, Ryan is on pace for a career-high. There is no shortage of talent around him, but his interceptions and inaccuracy was a major problem on Sunday.