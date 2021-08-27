Cardinals-Saints start time moved up due to Tropical Storm Ida

With Tropical Storm Ida barreling toward New Orleans this weekend, the Saints moved up their preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The team announced Friday that the kickoff time for Saturday's preseason finale has moved from 8 p.m. ET to 1 p.m. ET (Noon CT). The club said the decision came following consultation and agreement with City of New Orleans officials, the National Weather Service, Homeland Security and the NFL.

Ida is strengthening as it heads through the Caribbean Sea and toward the Louisianan area. As a result, a hurricane watch is in effect for the New Orleans metro area and stretching toward the Mississippi-Alabama state line, per The Weather Channel. The National Hurricane Center expects Ida to become a hurricane by the time it reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday.

Current projections have Ida making landfall on Sunday.

The Saints moving up the game should give fans and the team time to get out of the area before Ida hits.