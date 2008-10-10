Cardinals S Wilson fined $25K for hit on Bills QB Edwards

Published: Oct 10, 2008 at 11:13 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals strong safety Adrian Wilson has been fined $25,000 by the NFL for a hit on Buffalo quarterback Trent Edwards last Sunday.

Wilson said Friday that league officials also put him on notice that he may face heavier fines or a suspension for future incidents.

Wilson hit Edwards on the third play of last week's game. The hit was not helmet-to-helmet, but Edwards suffered a concussion and did not return to the game. No penalty was called on the play.

League officials decided that Wilson unnecessarily drove Edwards to the ground.

"We'll appeal it and see where it goes," Wilson said. "But it's kind of hard to appeal something when you have 15 personal fouls in your career, numerous fines for hits like that and kind of a reputation."

Wilson was fined for a late hit and a horse collar tackle last season.

