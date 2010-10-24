Cardinals rookie QB Hall leaves with injury in third quarter

SEATTLE -- Arizona Cardinals rookie quarterback Max Hall left Sunday's game at Seattle in the third quarter after he received what the team announced was a "blow to the head."
Hall appeared to be rattled by Chris Clemons' blindside sack early in the third quarter. Clemons hit Hall in the back and Hall fumbled at the Arizona 11. He was watched closely on the sideline by trainers and was replaced by Derek Anderson on Arizona's next possession.
In a week of heightened awareness on illegal hits to the head, Clemons' sack appeared to be a clean shot to Hall's back. There was no penalty on the play.
Hall was struggling before leaving the game. Making the first road start of his career, Hall was 4 of 16 for 36 yards with an interception. Anderson led Arizona on a touchdown drive after entering.
