Cardinals' Rolle fined $7,500 for hit on defenseless receiver

NEW YORK -- Arizona Cardinals safety Antrel Rolle was fined $7,500 on Friday by the NFL for hitting a defenseless receiver.
Jason La Canfora blog
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has the latest on trades, signings, injuries and more from around the NFL. Check in with Jason for his latest blogs.
» More:NFL.com blogs
Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jacob Lacey was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he went to the ground to celebrate after a touchdown in a win over St. Louis.
Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams was fined $5,000 for an illegal chop block in last Sunday's loss to Buffalo when he was late picking up a blitz.
Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Kaluka Maiava was fined $5,000 an unnecessary roughness on his hit of Packers receiver Greg Jennings in a loss to the Packers. He was penalized 15 yards on the play.
Running back Ahmad Bradshaw of the New York Giants was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness for striking Cardinals DT Darnell Dockett in the face mask in last Sunday night's defeat. Safety Michael Johnson got a $5,000 fine for roughing the passer when he hit Kurt Warner in the head.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press