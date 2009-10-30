Cardinals' Rolle fined $7,500 for hit on defenseless receiver

Published: Oct 30, 2009 at 12:50 PM

NEW YORK -- Arizona Cardinals safety Antrel Rolle was fined $7,500 on Friday by the NFL for hitting a defenseless receiver.

Rolle was fined for his hit on Giants tight end Kevin Boss in last Sunday night's Arizona victory.

Jason La Canfora blog

NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora has the latest on trades, signings, injuries and more from around the NFL. Check in with Jason for his latest blogs.

» More:NFL.com blogs

Cardinals tackle Levi Brown also was fined $5,000 for a chop block.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Jacob Lacey was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct when he went to the ground to celebrate after a touchdown in a win over St. Louis.

Carolina Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams was fined $5,000 for an illegal chop block in last Sunday's loss to Buffalo when he was late picking up a blitz.

Cleveland Browns rookie linebacker Kaluka Maiava was fined $5,000 an unnecessary roughness on his hit of Packers receiver Greg Jennings in a loss to the Packers. He was penalized 15 yards on the play.

Running back Ahmad Bradshaw of the New York Giants was fined $5,000 for unnecessary roughness for striking Cardinals DT Darnell Dockett in the face mask in last Sunday night's defeat. Safety Michael Johnson got a $5,000 fine for roughing the passer when he hit Kurt Warner in the head.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former first-rounder Jalen Reagor: Battling for Eagles roster spot 'a humbling experience'

Taken in the 2020 NFL Draft's first round, Eagles WR Jalen Reagor is now battling for a roster spot. The TCU product admits it's "a humbling experience," but he's "putting my head down and going to work."

news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson scheduled to start preseason opener vs. Jaguars

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that quarterback Deshaun Watson is scheduled to start the team's preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Friday night.

news

Lions rookie WR Jameson Williams to wear Matthew Stafford's No. 9 jersey

The No. 9 Lions jersey, made famous in Detroit by Matthew Stafford from 2009-2020, has a new assignment: rookie receiver Jameson Williams.

news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC North fantasy preview (AKA the north remembers)

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another special new edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the new Fantasy Room!

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW