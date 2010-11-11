Cardinals rest RB Wells; LB Haggans limited

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals rested Beanie Wells on Thursday, raising questions about whether the running back will be able to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Starting outside linebacker Clark Haggans, who has missed the last two games with a groin injury, went through a limited workout and could be back on Sunday.
Inside linebacker Paris Lenon did not practice because of an injured ankle.
Wells had been limited in practice for two weeks after what the Cardinals say was an allergic reaction to the injection of a commonly used medication to lubricate his right knee. Wells missed the first two games of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on the knee.
"We rested Beanie today," coach Ken Whisenhunt said. "I expect it to be like last week, that he'll practice, do some things tomorrow."
Wells had one carry for minus-two yards in last Sunday's 27-24 overtime loss at Minnesota. The problems with his knee came after he got his first NFL start against Tampa Bay.
Wells said on Wednesday that he understood Whisenhunt's decision to limit his playing time against the Vikings.
"Last week coach threw in some things that I wasn't really comfortable with," Wells said. "He didn't think I could run out there in the game and do some of those things. I personally didn't believe I could either. It was a little bit different last week."
Wells insisted on Wednesday he was "feeling a lot better."
The Cardinals could use the big running back against a Seattle defense that surrendered 436 yards rushing the last two games.
Whisenhunt said Haggans' participation largely would depend on how he responds to Thursday's work.
"Like I said yesterday, I wouldn't rule anybody out," Whisenhunt said.
Haggans adds more than talent to the defense, the coach said.
"He obviously brings a lot to the table besides just being a good football player," Whisenhunt said, "his energy, his enthusiasm. When Clark's on the field, it raises that level and it's always good to have that."
