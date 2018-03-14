Cardinals release veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu

Published: Mar 14, 2018 at 06:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The offseason overhaul in the desert continues.

The Arizona Cardinals' efforts to restructure Tyrann Mathieu's contract didn't work out, and the team released the safety.

"I've never made a secret that Tyrann has always had a special place in my heart and always will," Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said in a statement. "While we all understand this a part of the business, that certainly doesn't make it any easier. We all wish Tyrann nothing but continued success in his career and beyond."

The Cardinals had until today to pick up an option in Mathieu's contract that guaranteed him $19 million over the next two seasons. He played just two seasons of the five-year, $62.5 million contract he signed in 2016. Mathieu was set to count $14.1 million against the Cards' salary cap in 2017. Arizona saves $4.8 million by releasing him.

Mathieu told NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal last week that the Cardinals asked him to take a pay cut. The Honey Badger wasn't keen on that idea.

"There's many ways you could restructure a contract instead of just taking money out of my pocket," Mathieu said at the time. "Taking money out of my pocket, I don't like how that feels."

The efforts over the past few days to rework the deal to make it more palatable for the team and the one-time All-Pro didn't come to fruition leading to the parting of ways.

Jettisoning Mathieu was more about his scheme fit in new coach Steve Wilks' defense than the safety's play. The 25-year-old began to regain his pre-injury form down the stretch last season. When healthy, Honey Badger can be a menacing chess piece in the right defense.

Mathieu's release adds a big fish to a shirking free-agent pond. The safety will land inside the top five in Around The NFL's Top 101 Free Agents list of 2018.

After overcoming two separate ACL tears, Mathieu should find plenty of suitors in an NFL landscape still flush with cap space. One team to keep an eye on is the New York Giants, where his former defensive coordinator James Bettcher now leads Big Blue's D.

With all the money being thrown around as we head into the new league year, it's not out of the question Honey Badger could earn an even larger payday on the open market.

"My agent thinks so too," Mathieu told Rosenthal last week.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Broncos OLB Von Miller on becoming a new Ram: 'I went to sleep 4-4 and woke up 7-1'

Von Miller is the latest star added to the Los Angeles Rams' ensemble cast that already includes the likes of defensive lineman Aaron Donald, quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿. The multi-time Pro Bowler said Wednesday he feels like he's in a movie and "I'm excited to be in it."
news

Longtime Baltimore Colts standout, former Pro Bowler Tom Matte passes away at 82

First player to rush for 100 yards in a Super Bowl, longtime Baltimore Colts running back Tom Matte passed away at 82.
news

'Thursday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Jets-Colts

Week 9 kicks off when the New York Jets visit the Indianapolis Colts on "Thursday Night Football." NFL.com's Chase Goodbread previews four things to watch for in the prime-time matchup.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (hand) limited at practice Wednesday 

Justin Herbert landed on the report with a right hand injury and an official practice status of limited. Herbert has been dealing with the injury since the Chargers' Week 3 win over the Chiefs, but hasn't missed a game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW