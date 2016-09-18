Around the NFL

Cardinals rebound with blowout win over Buccaneers

Published: Sep 18, 2016 at 12:24 PM

The Cardinals (1-1) rebounded from last week's upset loss with a dominant, reassuring 40-7 victory over the upstart Buccaneers (1-1).

  1. After its disappearing act in the Cardinals' season-opening loss to the Patriots, Arizona's aggressive vertical passing game re-emerged against the Buccaneers. Led by Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals wide receivers found space again and again in Tampa's emerging secondary, often picking on Lovie Smith-holdover Chris Conte. Fitz set the pace early with a touchdown and continued his hot start to the season with a six-catch, 81-yard afternoon. The Cards put the game away late in the first half when Carson Palmer (18-for-31, 301 yards, 3 TD) led a five-play touchdown drive from their own 26 in just 45 seconds, capped off by a 51-yard bomb to Jaron Brown. It was the return of trademark Arians, back after a week's hiatus: pummeling the enemy while his guard is down.
  1. Jameis Winston sank the Bucs' sad ship with five ugly turnovers against Arizona, including two picks to backup cornerback Marcus Cooper. Frustration finally boiled over for the sophomore quarterback in the fourth quarter when he blindsided Cooper on a block and the corner responded in kind. After last week's performance against Atlanta hinted at a breakout season, Winston (27-for-52, 243 yards, TD, 4 INT) came back down to earth Sunday against the conference's most ferocious defense and lost his composure in the process.
  1. The absence of Doug Martin contributed heavily to Tampa Bay's struggles on offense. The Bucs' irreplacable running back left in the second quarter with a hamstring injury and did not return. Tampa was not able to establish any semblance of a running game following his exit, forcing Winston to attempt desperate passes to Evans and company. If the Bucs lose Martin for an extended period of time, that will spell trouble for a promising Tampa offense.
  1. Patrick Peterson's matchup with Bucs wideout Mike Evans bore some great plays on both sides of the ball. Arizona's top cover man led off the pick parade of Winston with an end-zone interception on Tampa's first drive. Evans followed with an impressive back-shoulder touchdown grab once the game was settled in the third, beating Pat P off the line of scrimmage. With all the talk about fellow corner Josh Norman following lesser opposing wideouts, Peterson reminded the league that he shouldn't be overlooked as a top-three corner, and a fearless one at that.
  1. On this week's "David Johnson embarrassing defenses", we marvel at the second-year back's breakaway speed on this 58-yard catch-and-run:
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills QB Josh Allen continues mastery of Patriots, makes history in Thursday night win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen bested the Patriots for a third time in a row, made history and threw one of the greatest 8-yard touchdown passes you're ever going to see.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Bills' win over Patriots on Thursday night

Quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills won in lopsided fashion over the Patriots on "Thursday Night Football" for their third straight win in the rivalry.

news

Week 13 Thursday inactives: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots on Thursday night.

news

Bills OLB Von Miller (knee) placed on injured reserve, to miss at least four games

Bills pass rusher Von Miller (knee) has been placed on injured reserve and will be forced out of Buffalo's next four games at least, the team announced Thursday.

news

Deshaun Watson avoids non-football questions ahead of regular-season debut with Cleveland Browns

In his first media session since returning from an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson refused to answer non-football questions. Cleveland's new QB repeatedly stressed that his focus is on his Browns debut, which just so happens to come against his old team in Houston.

news

Back from injury, Ja'Marr Chase optimistic entering game vs. Chiefs: 'I don't think I can be stopped'

Ja'Marr Chase told reporters Wednesday he feels "great," adding he's free from pain after missing the last month due to a hip injury that took two weeks to discover. The Bengals WR is expected to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

news

Rams LB Bobby Wagner on facing Seahawks for first time: 'It's just another game'

Bobby Wagner, who played his first 10 NFL seasons in Seattle, faces the Seahawks on Sunday for the first time, but the Rams LB is approaching it like any other game.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Dec. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Sauce Gardner, Jets excited for challenge of Vikings' talented offense: 'I love going against the best'

The Jets head north to Minneapolis this weekend, where they'll face a Vikings team loaded with weapons. New York is ready for the test.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson among November Players of the Month

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the way when the NFL's Players of the Month for November were released Thursday.

news

Jets RB James Robinson 'upset' over sitting in Week 12: 'Obviously, I didn't come here not to play'

Running back James Robinson, who was acquired via trade in November to seemingly become a key contributor for Gang Green, is miffed about being a healthy inactive in Week 12.

news

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins visits shelter on 'Hard Knocks' to serve domestic violence survivors

The fourth episode of "Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals" shared a poignant off-the-field moment where wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited a shelter to serve victims of domestic abuse, an issue close to his heart.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE