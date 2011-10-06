Cardinals re-sign punter Graham as insurance

Published: Oct 05, 2011 at 08:03 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Cardinals have re-signed punter Ben Graham and released cornerback Korey Lindsey.

The Australian Graham became Arizona's punter in December 2008 but was released just before the start of this season. Dave Zastudil has been the team's punter through the first four games of the season.

Coach Ken Whisenhunt said after Wednesday's practice that Zastudil has a sore knee and it's uncertain whether he will be able to play Sunday at Minnesota. Whisenhunt called Graham "an insurance policy."

In addition, safety Mark LeGree was released from the practice squad.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Pro Bowl RB Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA star Deron Williams in heavyweight boxing match

Frank Gore, the NFL's third all-time leading rusher, will take on retired NBA standout Deron Williams in a heavyweight match on Saturday, Dec. 18. The two boxing neophytes are the undercard for Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, as part of a Showtime pay-per-view event that kicks off at 9 p.m. ET at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Nov. 9

The Dolphins have a short week to prepare for the Ravens. They're hoping it will be enough time for ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ to make his next start. Coach Brian Flores said the second-year QB's availability for Thursday Night Football will be a game-time decision.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 10: Tom Brady No. 1 at midseason

There's a new No. 1 in David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings at the midway point of the 2021 NFL season. See how the pecking order shakes out heading into the second half.
news

Browns RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19

The Browns backfield will be questionable for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Running backs ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ tested positive for COVID-19, Tom Pelissero reports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW