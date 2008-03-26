Cardinals re-sign four free agents

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club announced on Wednesday that the team has re-signed four free agents: wide receiver Ahmad Merritt and defensive end Bo Schobel each signed one-year contracts, and defensive end Joe Tafoya and wide receiver Jerheme Urban each signed two-year contracts. In accordance with club policy, terms were not disclosed. In addition, restricted free agent offensive lineman Elton Brown has signed his one-year qualifying offer.
Cardinals' offseason moves:
Players retained:
» OL Elton Brown
» OL/LS Nathan Hodel
» WR
Ahmad Merritt
» DE Bo Schobel
» DE Joe Tafoya
» WR Jerheme Urban
New players acquired:
» LB Clark Haggans ( Steelers)
» DE Travis LaBoy ( Titans)
» TE Jerame Tuman ( Steelers)
Players lost:
» LB Darryl Blackstock ( Bengals)
» S Terrence Holt ( Panthers)
» LB Brandon Johnson ( Bengals)
» WR Bryant Johnson ( 49ers)
» LB Calvin Pace ( Jets)
» OG Keydrick Vincent ( Panthers)
Merritt (5-10, 195) spent the 2007 season on injured reserve after injuring his ankle last preseason. The fifth-year veteran signed with the Cardinals on May 4, 2007 and has appeared in 29 games with four starts during his NFL career collecting 19 receptions for 170 yards and 21 special teams tackles. He also has returned 65 kickoffs for 1,434 yards (22.1 yard avg.) and 10 punts for 71 yards. He originally entered the league with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2000 out of Wisconsin.
Schobel (6-5, 264) appeared in two games and collected two tackles for the Cardinals in 2007 after signing as a free agent on November 13, 2007. He appeared in 14 games in 2006 for the Indianapolis Colts collecting 21 tackles (15 solos) and a ½ sack as a reserve defensive lineman. He also appeared in two postseason contests for the Colts including as a reserve in the Colts' Super Bowl XLI victory vs. the Chicago Bears. Schobel originally entered the NFL with the Tennessee Titans as their fourth round pick (103rd overall) in the 2004 NFL Draft out of Texas Christian.
Tafoya (6-4, 265) appeared in 13 games with a career-high seven starts at defensive end in 2007 for the Cardinals where he collected career-highs with 21 tackles (14 solos) and two sacks. A former University of Arizona product, Tafoya signed with the Cardinals on April 13, 2007. Originally a seventh-round choice (234th overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2001 NFL Draft, Tafoya has played for Chicago (2001-03) and Seattle (2005-06) during his NFL career.
Urban (6-3, 212) appeared in 10 games with two starts at wide receiver last season for the Cardinals after the team claimed him on waivers on September 2 from Dallas. In 2007, Urban set career highs with 22 receptions for 329 yards (15.0 yard avg.) and two touchdowns. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by Seattle in 2003 out of Trinity, Urban played three seasons for the Seahawks (2003-05) and spent the 2006 season on Cowboys practice squad before joining Arizona in 2007. For his career, Urban has played in 21 games (four starts) and collected 35 receptions for 597 yards (17.1 yard avg.) and three touchdowns.
Brown (6-5, 340) appeared in nine games last season with five starts at right tackle for the Cardinals. The fourth-year lineman was originally drafted by Arizona in the fourth-round (111th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He has appeared in 18 games (14 starts) over his first three seasons in the NFL.