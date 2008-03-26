Cardinals re-sign four free agents

Urban (6-3, 212) appeared in 10 games with two starts at wide receiver last season for the Cardinals after the team claimed him on waivers on September 2 from Dallas. In 2007, Urban set career highs with 22 receptions for 329 yards (15.0 yard avg.) and two touchdowns. Originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by Seattle in 2003 out of Trinity, Urban played three seasons for the Seahawks (2003-05) and spent the 2006 season on Cowboys practice squad before joining Arizona in 2007. For his career, Urban has played in 21 games (four starts) and collected 35 receptions for 597 yards (17.1 yard avg.) and three touchdowns.