Cardinals RB Wells suffers rib injury, considered day to day

Arizona Cardinals running back Beanie Wells was carted off the field Monday after suffering a rib injury during practice.
Wells was injured with about 45 minutes remaining in the second of two practices on a hit from safety Hamza Abdullah.
Wells stayed on the ground for several minutes before he was escorted to a golf cart and taken inside for examination. A CT scan showed there was no fracture or other damage.
"Right now, I am just focused on Beanie and praying he is OK because that is not what I am out here to do, hurt anyone, especially one of my teammates," Abdullah told the team's Web official site. "I want to practice the right way. Coach Whiz does a great job taking care of us."
"He (Wells) just got hit on the ribs, and that's football," coach Ken Whisenhunt told the team's official site, also saying Wells would be day to day. Whisenhunt added that Abdullah was just doing his job by getting in good tackling position and Wells was running a bit too high.
Abdullah said he knew right away that something was wrong.
"He probably just wasn't ready for the hit, and I didn't go into it … my intentions weren't to hit him and definitely not to hurt him," Abdullah said. "Prayers go to him and hopefully he is OK."