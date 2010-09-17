Cardinals RB Wells' status vs. Falcons a game-time decision

Published: Sep 17, 2010 at 03:09 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Beanie Wells was limited in practice again Friday, and Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said the running back's participation against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend will be a game-time decision.

Wells has been limited in practice all week because of a bruised right knee. He gave the knee a strong test Thursday and insisted afterward that he would "definitely" go through a full practice Friday. But Whisenhunt said the knee swelled up a bit overnight, so Wells was limited again.

Wells, a second-year pro from Ohio State and Arizona's leading rusher last season, sat out last week's season-opening victory at St. Louis. He was injured against the Washington Redskins in the Sept. 2 preseason finale.

Wells was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, as were Cardinals defensive end Kenny Iwebema (knee) and safety Hamza Abdullah (groin).

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Week 9 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at Pittsburgh Steelers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn not focused on game vs. Falcons: 'We got some s--- to fix' on defense

With a game against the team he was head coach of for five-plus seasons, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is more focused on making improvements to his Dallas D than taking "a stroll down memory lane." 
news

Browns officially place WR Odell Beckham on waivers 

The Cleveland Browns officially placed wide receiver Odell Beckham on waivers Monday. 
news

Move the Sticks: Week 9 Big Games, Midseason Awards & Rookie QB Report Card

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW