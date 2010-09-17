Cardinals RB Wells' status vs. Falcons a game-time decision

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Beanie Wells was limited in practice again Friday, and Arizona Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said the running back's participation against the Atlanta Falcons this weekend will be a game-time decision.
Wells has been limited in practice all week because of a bruised right knee. He gave the knee a strong test Thursday and insisted afterward that he would "definitely" go through a full practice Friday. But Whisenhunt said the knee swelled up a bit overnight, so Wells was limited again.
Wells, a second-year pro from Ohio State and Arizona's leading rusher last season, sat out last week's season-opening victory at St. Louis. He was injured against the Washington Redskins in the Sept. 2 preseason finale.
Wells was listed as questionable for Sunday's game, as were Cardinals defensive end Kenny Iwebema (knee) and safety Hamza Abdullah (groin).
