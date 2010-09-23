Cardinals RB Wells practices more, likely to play Sunday

Published: Sep 23, 2010 at 02:10 PM

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Running back Beanie Wells went through much more of practice Thursday, increasing the probability that he will play in the Arizona Cardinals' home opener against the Oakland Raiders this weekend.

Wells, who led Arizona in rushing as a rookie last season, sat out the first two games of the season because of a bruised right knee.

Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said Wells looked "really good" in practice. The coach also said he is "very optimistic" Wells will play.

Wells said he is tremendously improved from last week and is practicing full speed, not even thinking about the injury.

