Cardinals RB Wells limited in practice, optimistic for return

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Running back Beanie Wells went through a strenuous but limited workout Wednesday and said he expects to play this weekend in the Arizona Cardinals' home opener against the Oakland Raiders.
Then again, Wells said the same thing last week about the game in Atlanta -- a 41-7 Arizona loss.
Wells has sat out the first two games of the season with a bruised right knee.
Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said he knows he sounds like a broken record because he has repeated it so many times, but Wells will do a lot more Thursday if there is no swelling from Wednesday's workout. Wells was injured during Arizona's Sept. 2 preseason finale.
Two other Cardinals -- wide receiver Steve Breaston (knee) and linebacker Will Davis (head) -- were limited in practice Wednesday.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press