Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake looks ahead to free agency: 'I feel like anything is up in the air'

﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ generated his most prolific rushing season, earning 955 yards and 10 TDs on the ground, just shy of his 1,000-yard goal.

After playing 2020 on the transition tag in his first full season in Arizona, Drake told NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday he is unsure of where his pending free agency could lead this time around.

"Being in this league and being in the position that I'm in is a blessing," he said. "There are gonna be several different circumstances that I guess I'll come together with my team to kind of deliberate with exactly who we feel will be the best fit. But right now, I feel like anything is up in the air. I would just appreciate a team coming in and allowing me to continue playing my game, help the team win games, be a versatile playmaker out the backfield. I didn't get to 1,000 rushing this year as a goal of mine and I'm pretty sure the O-line and everybody else who was trying to get me there. But three straight years with 1,000 yards rushing and receiving, so just trying to continue to get better year-in and year-out."

A complementary piece in three and a half years in Miami, Drake got a bigger workload in Kliff Kingsbury's offense in his 23 games -- 21 starts -- in Arizona. Over that spell, Drake has earned 1,598 rushing yards, 18 rushing scores and added 308 receiving yards. For the first significant stretch of his career, Drake was used more as a runner than a pass-catcher.

With backfield mate ﻿Chase Edmonds﻿ still in Arizona, the Cards could decide to pair a cheaper option and let Drake move on.

The 27-year-old dual threat was evasive when asked about a potential return to Arizona.

"I know my team specifically, they're doing their job diligently working in that degree to put me in the best position from that standpoint," Drake said. "(Working out) is my main focus right now. Once we get to that bridge, we'll cross it. It hasn't really been too much dialogue right now. I know the league and the teams are trying to figure out the cap room, that type of situation. So like I said, once we cross that bridge, we'll get there. But as of right now, I'm just kind of focusing on making sure I put my best foot forward in this offseason, get to that 1,000 yards."