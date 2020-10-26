Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake (ankle) expected to miss a few weeks

﻿Kenyan Drake﻿'s team is enjoying Victory Monday after a huge triumph over the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks. Drake, though, is facing a hurdle before he can help the Cardinals string together more wins.

Drake suffered a high-ankle sprain in Arizona's Sunday night victory and is expected to miss a few weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

As Rapoport noted on The Aftermath, it will be interesting to see whether this is the two-to-three-week type of sprain, or a four-to-six-week sprain that could land Drake on injured reserve. He's a candidate for it regardless, but will be back with plenty of time left in the 2020 season, per Rapoport.

Drake was in visible pain and was understandably displeased in the immediate moments after he suffered the ankle sprain, and tried to play through the pain before finally limping to the sideline.

Arizona has been a place of blessings for Drake, who left a bad fit in Miami for the Cardinals via midseason trade in 2019. The move saw his numbers jump above football's informal version of the Mendoza line, going from 3.7 yards per carry as a Dolphin to 5.2 as a Cardinal. He's remained above the four-yards-per-carry mark in his second campaign in the desert, gaining 512 yards and scoring four times on 119 carries (4.3 YPC).