Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love 'back to myself' after two-game absence, eager to set tone vs. Cowboys

The lessened version of Love came about due to a sprained ankle in his first preseason game, then another tweak in Week 2 against the Seahawks. His injury affected him over the next three contests before Arizona elected to sit him down so he could get right.

"Really the whole season, I haven't been able to feel like myself," Love explained. "I haven't felt like Jeremiyah Love that the people see. I couldn't do what I wanted to do. You ain't see me hurdle anybody, any f------ spin move, none of that stuff."

Although he's certainly made splashes here and there, Love hasn't hit the ground running in the same way he or others might have envisioned for the No. 3 overall pick.

The 21-year-old, who rushed for 2,497 yards with a 6.9 yards-per-carry average and scored 40 total touchdowns over his last two seasons at Notre Dame, has 245 yards and an end-zone trip on 67 attempts (3.7 YPC) in five outings with the Cards. He's also added another 11 catches for 36 yards and a TD.

The production dip is a product of facing better talent, but it's also been clear that Love was hampered by an injury.

He nonetheless leads the team in rushing despite missing two games. Tyler Allgeier has often been stymied, managing only 2.9 yards per tote for 176 yards and a touchdown, while Bam Knight has filled in admirably in recent weeks with 25 carries for 160 yards.

Against the Cowboys, they all have a chance to attack a rushing defense that currently stands as the worst in the league.

"We have to be the tone setters," Love said. "We are growing the identity as a running back room that we have to go out and set the tone.

"We have to be the backbone of the offense."

Love has confidence in Arizona's corps of ball-carriers, and with seemingly a clean bill of health is ready to put words into action.

"I ain't myself if I ain't got my ankles," Love said.

He's got his ankles back -- next on the agenda is snatching some from Dallas' defenders come Sunday afternoon.