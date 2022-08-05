Cardinals RB coach James Saxon placed on administrative leave following domestic battery charges

Arizona Cardinals running backs coach James Saxon was placed on administrative leave Friday following domestic battery charges stemming from an incident in May.
"We are aware of the incident and notified the NFL as required," the Cardinals said in a statement on Friday. "The matter is currently under review pursuant to the league policies. After consultation with the league office, James has been placed on paid administrative leave. We will have no further comment pending additional proceedings."
Saxon was charged in Indianapolis with two counts of domestic battery. One of the counts is a felony that includes domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.
According to online records, the next step in Saxon's case is on Aug. 25, when an attorney's conference is scheduled.
Saxon is entering his 23rd season as an NFL running backs coach and has been with the Cardinals since 2019. He was the running backs coach for the Buffalo Bills in 2000 and held the same role with the Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers prior to joining the Cardinals. He played eight years in the NFL from 1988 to 1995.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.