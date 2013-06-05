Cardinals QBs coach Freddie Kitchens recovering from surgery

Arizona Cardinals quarterbacks coach Freddie Kitchens was recovering from heart surgery Wednesday after it was discovered that he had a defect in his aorta, team officials said in a statement.
The defect was discovered Tuesday after Kitchens, 38, felt dizzy and light-headed at practice, the Cardinals said. Coach Bruce Arians said Kitchens had tried to "gut out" Tuesday's practice, but the quarterbacks called to the team trainer, who insisted Kitchens go into the locker room.
The team reported Wednesday that the doctors who did the surgery felt it went well and gave Kitchens a good prognosis. Arians said Kitchens was "not out of the woods" yet, but he did crack a joke in the hospital after the surgery.
Before Wednesday's organized team activities, the Cardinals gathered for a prayer for Kitchens' recovery.
Arians sent out the following tweet on Wednesday:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.