Cardinals QB Warner out vs. Titans because of concussion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner isn't playing Sunday against the Tennessee Titans as a precaution, one week after hitting his head against the turf. That gives Matt Leinart his first start since 2007.
This sets up a rematch of Leinart and Titans quarterback Vince Young, who famously squared off in the 2006 Rose Bowl -- in which Young led his Texas squad to a victory over USC and the BCS championship.
Warner practiced throughout the week and had been listed as questionable. But the Cardinals (7-3) host the Minnesota Vikings on Dec. 6 in a key NFC game, so Arizona coach Ken Whisenhunt played it safe and deactivated Warner, snapping the quarterback's starts streak at 41.
Leinart finished up for Arizona last week when Warner left a win at St. Louis after feeling foggy. He hadn't started since Oct. 7, 2007 at St. Louis, where he suffered a season-ending collarbone injury.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press