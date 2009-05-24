Cardinals' positive postseason seems like a distant memory

"Since the day I started playing football, I've had a bull's-eye on my back," Fitzgerald said. "I wouldn't say it's unfamiliar territory for me, so I'm going to continue to prepare like I've always done -- continue to work hard, continue to listen to my coaches and do the things that have helped me have success so far. Every single year I've played, I've always been able to elevate my game a little bit more than the year before. I fully expect to do the same thing. I need to be able to run a little faster, to be able to get more separation, be stronger in press coverage and continue to run better after the catch."