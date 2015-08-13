Around the NFL

Cardinals pleased with rookie J.J. Nelson's progress

Published: Aug 13, 2015 at 03:38 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last year Arizona Cardinals receiver John Brown became an offseason sensation.

The wideout nicknamed "Smoke," because of his speed, now has a tagalong this training camp in rookie J.J. Nelson, who coach Bruce Arians has come to call "Fire."

"Wherever you see Smoke, you see Fire," Arians said, via the Arizona Republic. "That's his nickname now. He's always in Smoke's hip picket, following him around, and that's a good thing. Smoke's been through it and he knows how to help (Nelson) get to where Smoke is now and faster than Smoke got there last year."

Nelson, from the University of Alabama-Birmingham, ran the combine 40-yard dash in 4.28 seconds, faster than Brown's 4.34. The question is whether Nelson can pick up the scheme and routes as fast as Brown did last year. So far, teammates like his progresses.

"It's definitely true," Brown said. "Coming in, we used to clown on him like, 'Oh, you run the 4.2 but you don't know the plays so you're playing slow and you're afraid to make a mistake.' But now he knows everything and when you put on the film, you actually see the 4.1 guy. Like, the kid is rolling. He's playing like his speed at the combine."

Added quarterback Carson Palmer: "He may be real quiet and reserved, but I think he's got a little swag to him now. I think he's kind of realizing, 'Maybe I can play with these guys. Maybe I'm not too small. Maybe I'm not too skinny,' all the knocks you get as you're coming into the draft and all the negative things that come up about yourself when you're from a small school."

These are a lot of the same discussions we heard last year from the Cardinals about Smoke, before he popped off for three touchdowns in his first three NFL games.

Whether "Fire" can follow the smoke remains to be seen. Michael Floyd's recent hand injury certainly opens the door for more reps for the younger player this preseason.

We know in Arians' offense that speed will be put on display. Arizona's "Smoke" and "Fire" possess plenty of that.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down what Geno Smith's injury means for the Jets and recaps the first Hard Knocks episode in Houston.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks' Pete Carroll: Competing QBs Geno Smith, Drew Lock both had good outings in preseason opener

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was pleased with how competing QBs Geno Smith and Drew Lock performed in Seattle's preseason game.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns to practice field for first time since appendectomy

Two and a half weeks following his appendectomy, Bengals QB Joe Burrow returned to the practice field on Sunday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Aug. 14

Giants LB Azeez Ojulari (hamstring) returned to the practice field on Sunday for the first time since camp opened after passing his physical and being activated from the non-football injury list.

news

Vikings' Kirk Cousins, Raiders' Derek Carr revealed as members of 'Top 100 Players of 2022'

QBs Kirk Cousins and Derek Carr have been revealed as members of the 'Top 100 Players of 2022', coming in at Nos. 99 and 65, respectively. The announcement came during halftime of the Vikings-Raiders preseason game on NFL Network.

news

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin: Kenny Pickett showed 'a lot of good things to build on' in preseason debut

As the dust settles on the Steelers' first leg of their quarterback competition, a 32-25 win over the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh can feel encouraged by the performance of all three options -- but Kenny Pickett is the one that had the crowd's attention.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson sets Week 1 deadline on contract talks

Lamar Jackson wants his contract situation settled before the Baltimore Ravens open the regular season on Sept. 11 against the New York Jets.

news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule on Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold: 'They were both in command' in first game

The Carolina Panthers' first preseason game offered no definitive statements in the quarterback competition between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. Coach Matt Rhule said both were in command and declined to name a starter for next week.

news

Safety Justin Reid connects on PAT in first half of Chiefs' preseason opener

The Chiefs are having some fun during their preseason opener. Kansas City safety Justin Reid connected on an extra point attempt in the first half of Saturday's game against the Bears.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained on Friday night.

news

Jets QB Zach Wilson (knee) diagnosed with bone bruise, meniscus tear; status for Week 1 in question

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson has been diagnosed with a bone bruise and a meniscus tear in his right knee following an MRI on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield to start preseason opener vs. Commanders

Baker Mayfield will start the Panthers' preseason opener versus the Washington Commanders on Saturday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.

news

2022 NFL preseason, Week 1: What We Learned from Friday's games

The NFL offered up a full slate of Friday night preseason games, which featured wins by the Browns, Falcons, Jets, Cardinals and 49ers.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW