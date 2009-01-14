Cardinals' playoff emphasis on the run could be the difference

So far, Philadelphia has gotten its money's worth out of Samuel, who has an interception in both playoff games. Samuel did not play in the first game against Arizona and it will be interesting to see him match up with WR Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald had two touchdowns against the Eagles in November and has been unstoppable in the playoffs with 14 receptions for 267 yards and two scores. Philadelphia will zone off Fitzgerald more than man him up, but even when the corner and safety converge on him, Fitzgerald still wins most deep jump balls.