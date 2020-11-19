Cardinals plan to expand rookie LB Isaiah Simmons' role vs. Seahawks: 'It's time'

While many of his fellow rookies have shined this season, first-round linebacker Isaiah Simmons has mostly watched from the sidelines this season.

The No. 8 overall pick has been a bit-player through nine games, playing just 140 total defensive snaps. That could change in Thursday night's showdown against division rival Seattle.

"To his credit, he's been patient," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said, via the team's official website. "He's been frustrated, but he's been patient and waiting his turn, learning and working in practice. It's showing in the games. We've got to play him more, because he can help us win, and that's what we want from Isaiah.

"He's been patient enough to wait his turn, but it's time."

Joseph and coach Kliff Kingsbury didn't want to heap too much on the rookie's plate too soon with the offseason program sideswiped by COVID-19. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Simmons never played more than 20 snaps in a game and averaged just 11.4 defensive plays per game over that stretch.