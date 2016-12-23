Cardinals place Tyrann Mathieu (shoulder) on IR

Arizona announced the move on Friday, with safety Trevon Hartfield taking his place on the 53-man roster. Mathieu has yet to play 16 games in a season, with three of his four campaigns ending via injury. In 2016, a nagging shoulder ailment did the damage. He played in 10 games this year, with one interception, one sack and 33 tackles. His rookie year also ended with a trip to IR in December after he tore his ACL and LCL.