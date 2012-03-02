Cardinals place non-exclusive tag on DE Campbell

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end Calais Campbell.
The Cardinals can continue to negotiate a long-term deal with the 6-foot-8, 300-pound player through July 16. If another team signs him to an offer sheet, Arizona has the right to match it or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.
If the franchise tag remains in effect, Campbell receives a one-year tender at a salary that is the average of the five highest-paid players at his position.
Graves had said the Cardinals had no intention of letting Campbell go anywhere, intending on keeping him alongside tackle Darnell Dockett on the front line of the team's 3-4 defense.
Campbell, a second-round pick out of Miami in 2008, set career bests with 72 tackles, 53 solos, and a team-leading eight sacks last season. He had an interception and forced two fumbles, recovering one.