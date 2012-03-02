Cardinals place non-exclusive tag on DE Campbell

Published: Mar 02, 2012 at 08:22 AM

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - The Arizona Cardinals have placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on defensive end Calais Campbell.

The Cardinals can continue to negotiate a long-term deal with the 6-foot-8, 300-pound player through July 16. If another team signs him to an offer sheet, Arizona has the right to match it or receive two first-round draft picks as compensation.

If the franchise tag remains in effect, Campbell receives a one-year tender at a salary that is the average of the five highest-paid players at his position.

The deadline for using a franchise tag is Monday, and Cardinals general manager Rod Graves said Friday's move gives the team the chance to continue to work toward a deal that would keep Campbell with the Cardinals "for years to come."

Graves had said the Cardinals had no intention of letting Campbell go anywhere, intending on keeping him alongside tackle Darnell Dockett on the front line of the team's 3-4 defense.

Campbell, a second-round pick out of Miami in 2008, set career bests with 72 tackles, 53 solos, and a team-leading eight sacks last season. He had an interception and forced two fumbles, recovering one.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History: May 10 to May 16; Saints promote Mickey Loomis to GM of Football Operations in 2002

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board

The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
news

2021 NFL Schedule: Release date, schedule changes, divisional opponents, key dates, more

With the the 2021 NFL Draft behind us, the next step this offseason is the anticipated release of the 2021 NFL schedule. Below are the answers to all the key questions that will get you ready for the upcoming season.
news

Tom Brady calls for players to stand united and have 'very intense negotiations' with NFL on offseason program

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady delivered an impassioned speech during an NFLPA call on Friday imploring for players to have "very intense negotiations" regarding the offseason workout program.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW