Cardinals' Patrick Peterson still bitter over All-Pro snub

Published: Jan 30, 2018 at 03:25 AM

Patrick Peterson's team didn't make the playoffs, and he didn't receive the honor he's earned in every odd-numbered year since 2011.

He wants you to know, even after snagging two interceptions in the Pro Bowl, he isn't happy about it.

"No, that definitely didn't make up for not making the All-Pro team because All-Pro is something I put all my hard work and effort towards throughout the week and throughout the season, to receive that nomination," the Cardinals cornerback said Monday, via The Arizona Republic. "So no, yesterday's game definitely didn't make up for it. But I've got another year to do it and I'll be working even harder this year to make sure I don't miss it in 2018."

Peterson was last named an All-Pro in 2015, when he recorded eight passes defensed and two interceptions to go along with 35 tackles. His numbers in 2017 weren't much different: eight passes defensed, one interception, 34 tackles.

Pro Football Focus' grades on Peterson have been rather volatile for one of the league's better cornerbacks. In his last two All-Pro seasons, Peterson posted grades of 84.3 and 87.5, per PFF. But in 2011 -- his first All-Pro season -- he earned a 40.1 grade. In 2017, he was closer to those All-Pro grades, at 79.6.

Peterson, who was ranked as the NFL's No. 49 corner by PFF, finished second in coverage, allowing one reception per 21.2 coverage snaps. Casey Haward (17.7), Aqib Talib (17.7), Richard Sherman (17.4) and Chris Harris Jr. (17.4) found themselves in the top six of that same category, but so did Cleveland's Briean Boddy-Calhoun (19.3).

There are also these coverage statistics for Peterson, via Next Gen Stats (which is only available in the last two seasons):

» 2016: 43-74, 539 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT, 73.0 passer rating allowed

» 2017: 28-63, 362 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT, 77.6 passer rating allowed

None of these numbers justify why Peterson earned such honors in some years and didn't in others. The corner has his own theory:

Based on the Next Gen Stats provided, Peterson has a valid gripe in the targets department, which saw a double-digit drop from 2016-2017. We turn back to that Pro Bowl performance -- which should have earned him defensive MVP honors had the NFC held onto its 20-3 lead -- for a source of social media inspiration:

"I definitely feel disrespected] at times because I've been doing what I do as long as probably anybody in the league," Peterson said. "The only guy I'd probably say that has done it as long or longer is a guy I definitely look up to and always watch his games, [Darrelle Revis.

"He did it week in, week out for years since he was a rookie. I did the same exact same thing since day one and it seems as though when I don't give up catches or I don't give up big plays, it's like, 'Oh, he's supposed to do that.' But if I happen to give up a big play it's front page. It's like, 'What's wrong?' You know what I mean?"

That's the nature of the position, unfortunately. Doing your job at a high level doesn't always attract the credit, but blow a coverage once and the whole world will let you hear about it. Peterson knows this. It also doesn't help his chances when his team finishes outside the top 10 in pass defense and misses the postseason with an uninspiring 8-8 season.

So what will he do to better his chances if he can't let his play speak for itself?

"Oh, this has definitely put a chip on my shoulder, for sure," Peterson said. "I mean, honestly, what more can I do? I don't get the ball thrown to me. I'm the least targeted. I give up the least catches. What more can I do?

"What, I've got to put a billboard up that says, 'Try me?' or something like that? I may have to, I don't know. I may have to channel my inner Deion [Sanders]."

By all means, call out your opponents, Pat Pete. We are so here for that in 2018.

