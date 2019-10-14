Cardinals' Patrick Peterson returns from suspension

Around the NFL

Patrick Peterson is heading back to work.

The Arizona Cardinals' star cornerback is eligible to return from serving his six-game suspension today.

The NFL suspended Peterson six games in May for violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy. The six-game suspension on a player's first violation stemmed from a positive test plus an attempt to manipulate or mask the result, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported at the time.

Arizona won its second straight game Sunday to push its record to 2-3-1, not too shabby sans its best corner, all things considered.

The Cards won Sunday's tilt against a listless Atlanta Falcons squad despite allowing 444 total yards of offense, including 341 passing yards.

Peterson's return will be a welcome sight.

Without PP, the Cardinals have leaned on Tramaine Brock (86.6 percent of snaps played) and rookie Byron Murphy, who has missed just four total snaps through six games, per Next Gen Stats. Murphy has been solid in several games including a few fantastic PBUs. As you'd expect from any rookie DB, he's been picked on some as well.

Peterson's return to the fold should slot the defensive secondary into a better position, with the shadow corner able to lock down opponents' top receiving weapon.

