Cardinals obtain FB Scott from Eagles for CB Calvin

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have traded fullback Charles Scott to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Jorrick Calvin in a swap of rookie draft picks.
Calvin was selected one pick behind Scott in the sixth round. Calvin played one season at Troy but was academically ineligible last year. He had two interceptions and 76 tackles in 12 starts in 2008. Calvin also returned kickoffs and punts.
Scott was a running back at Louisiana State, but he was moved to fullback in Philadelphia. He had one carry in three preseason games.
Arizona was in need of a fullback after Nathan Broughton went down with a knee injury in Saturday night's 14-9 victory at Chicago. That left Reagan Maui'a as the only fullback on the roster.
The Cardinals felt Calvin was expendable because of, among other reasons, the strong showing of cornerback Marshay Green, an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi.
In other moves, Arizona released tight end Dominique Byrd, center David Moosman and tackle Casey Knips. The Cardinals signed wide receiver Isaiah Williams, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago.
