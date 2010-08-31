Cardinals obtain FB Scott from Eagles for CB Calvin

Published: Aug 31, 2010 at 02:52 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- The Philadelphia Eagles have traded fullback Charles Scott to the Arizona Cardinals for cornerback Jorrick Calvin in a swap of rookie draft picks.

Calvin was selected one pick behind Scott in the sixth round. Calvin played one season at Troy but was academically ineligible last year. He had two interceptions and 76 tackles in 12 starts in 2008. Calvin also returned kickoffs and punts.

Scott was a running back at Louisiana State, but he was moved to fullback in Philadelphia. He had one carry in three preseason games.

Arizona was in need of a fullback after Nathan Broughton went down with a knee injury in Saturday night's 14-9 victory at Chicago. That left Reagan Maui'a as the only fullback on the roster.

The Cardinals felt Calvin was expendable because of, among other reasons, the strong showing of cornerback Marshay Green, an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi.

In other moves, Arizona released tight end Dominique Byrd, center David Moosman and tackle Casey Knips. The Cardinals signed wide receiver Isaiah Williams, who was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers a week ago.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings RB Dalvin Cook (ankle) officially inactive vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook will miss his second game of the season. The Minnesota Vikings running back is officially inactive for Sunday's bout versus the Detroit Lions.
news

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson targeting Week 10 return following finger surgery

If Russell Wilson has his way, he'll only be out three games following finger surgery. The Seahawks is targeting a Week 10 return after undergoing surgery Friday on his right middle finger.
news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 5 NFL games

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 5 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

Chargers becoming must-see TV on fourth down behind dual-threat star QB Justin Herbert

Through four weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers have become must-see TV on fourth down, the results of a highly detailed spreadsheet, a focus on analytics and a belief in their stellar quarterback.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW