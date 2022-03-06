Cardinals not expected to use franchise tag on OLB Chandler Jones

The Cardinals don't plan to tag Chandler Jones. Whether his days in Arizona are done remains to be seen.
NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the club is not expected to use its franchise tag on the Pro Bowler. That will allow Jones to test the free-agent market after an impressive six-year run in the desert.
The former Patriot has recorded 71.5 sacks since 2016, third-most in the NFL over that span. The Cardinals are passing on his tag because of its $25 million bill but still want Jones back, per Rapoport.
Given their limited cap space, they might have to get creative to reach a new deal with the two-time All-Pro. The two sides might also need to mend fences.
Jones requested a trade last offseason amid discontent with his contract. He then skipped offseason OTAs, minicamp and the beginning of training camp while dealing with a minor injury, before lighting up the Titans with five sacks in the season opener. By the end of the year, he'd earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection, third with the Cards.
The looming question is whether the star pass rusher continues his career with a third team.