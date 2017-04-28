Around the NFL

Cardinals move up for hard hitting safety Budda Baker

Published: Apr 28, 2017 at 12:53 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Cardinals are building a speedy, versatile defense.

Arizona traded up with Chicago to select Washington safety Budda Baker with the No. 36 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. The Cardinals will also receive the Bears' No. 221 overall selection in exchange for Nos. 45, 119, 197 and a 2018 fourth-round pick.

Although it's a high price to pay, the Cardinals now have one of the NFL's most talented defensive backfields with Baker joining All Pros Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu.

Undersized at just under 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, Baker is billed as a ferocious competitor with outstanding speed and instincts. He has been compared to former Colts Defensive Player of the Year Bob Sanders for his ability to attack the line of scrimmage in the run game and timely blitzes.

"The coaches will tell you he's the best player on their team," one scout told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "They love that guy. Small guy that can run."

Pairing Baker with athletic first-round linebacker Haason Reddick, the Cardinals have made up for the exodus of defensive talent in free agency. Arizona boasts the talent and position flexibility to repeat as a top-five defense in 2017.

