The Arizona Cardinals have been in evaluation mode for weeks, coming off their third straight double-digit loss and their fourth in the last five games.

The rebuilding plan in the desert is one reason Mike LaFleur fired defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, whom he’d retained from the previous staff. The first-year coach was blunt about the plan moving forward.

“We're not winning the Super Bowl this year,” LaFleur told reporters on Monday. “We're not going to the playoffs. We know that. But what a freaking opportunity to see what some of these guys can do and how they're gonna be a part of the solution moving forward. And who's gonna be a part of this thing moving forward.”

Credit LaFleur for not flowering his assessment with empty calories or hollow comments about how the Cards are going to get back into the race. Arizona just got blasted, 34-7, by the Chiefs and has been smashed 85-16 over the past three weeks. They’re on their fourth quarterback, after 25-year-old third-round rookie Carson Beck came down with back problems. The roster lacks healthy playmakers on both sides of the ball. Nothing looked good. There is no coming back in 2026.

Players know better than anyone. LaFleur will probably get more credit in the locker room for being honest than blowing rose-scented smoke up their collective tuchus. If the 39-year-old is going to survive long as a head coach, honesty will help along the way.

LaFleur was also forthright when asked about the decision to retain Rallis and other coaches after getting the job. He was hired on Feb. 1, placing him at the back end of the freshly minted head coaches, limiting his options.

“I'll be honest with you,” LaFleur said. “When it is a little bit later, there's been some hires.”

There is a ton of heavy lifting to be done in Arizona for the balance of the season. LaFleur and his staff must determine the pieces they want around for 2027 and beyond, and where their biggest holes remain. That starts with the quarterback position, where a gaping hole remains. Beck will get his shot to make a statement, but if he can’t get on the field, the Cards will head into the offseason needing a new plan at the most important position.